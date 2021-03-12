The importance of the forthcoming summer transfer window can’t be understated as far as West Ham are concerned.

David Moyes’ side may yet qualify for the Champions League, with perhaps the Europa League as a more realistic possibility.

To that end, the east Londoners need to ensure that they have a squad in place that is up to the rigours of a domestic and European season, something that at present, they are not equipped for.

However, loan signing, Jesse Lingard, apparently wants to extend his stay at the club in what would be a huge boost for their aspirations for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign and next season.

According to Ex-WHU employee speaking onSpeaking on the West Ham Way podcast and cited by Forever West Ham, the Manchester United star is ready to commit to staying at the London Stadium beyond the end of the current season.

Needless to say, that news sent Hammers fans wild.

I have to say I wasn’t in favour of signing him but he’s proved me wrong, well done jesse keep up the good football.? — Paul O’Halloran (@PaulOHalloran13) March 11, 2021

Oh yes please Jesse. ?. #coyi — David Michael Mawby (@dobell_n) March 12, 2021

Let’s get the deal done! — Samantha Walsh (@SamanthaWalsh1) March 11, 2021

Upgrade ? — McfcFortune (@FortuneMcfc) March 11, 2021