Tuchel has his work cut out as another star player is believed to want out at Chelsea as early as this summer

It was always going to take some hard-nosed decisions for Thomas Tuchel to be a success at Chelsea.

The German has quickly shown his tactical acumen on the pitch and his man-management skills off of it, with the Blues back in the Champions League qualification picture after going right off the boil under Frank Lampard.

However, for all of the immediate success, there has been an associated cost.

Christian Pulisic, for example, has barely had a look in under Tuchel, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he were moved on in the summer.

Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer

If that precise scenario weren’t bad enough for Chelsea supporters to contemplate, Football Insider quote sources as suggesting that Timo Werner, only signed for the club last summer, is also looking for a way out.

The outlet even go as far as suggesting that the young German marksman may be willing to look for pastures new as early as this summer, something that Tuchel surely hadn’t bargained for.

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Williams Godfrey says:
    March 12, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Stop spreading this fake news. Ain’t happening

    Reply
    1. Promise says:
      March 12, 2021 at 8:48 am

      I will be the most happiest if timo Werner leave Chelsea

      Reply
  2. Fireson86 says:
    March 12, 2021 at 8:22 am

    Jaso,

    This is horse shit. Anything else you can come up with? Guys like you apparently cannot work their day otherwise!

    Reply
  3. Daniel Victor says:
    March 12, 2021 at 9:29 am

    I never believe on this story cause werner is playing and the coach is not shouting at him,so stop dis news please.

    Reply
  4. Ebi says:
    March 12, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Let timo werner stay it’s just bad luck for now..
    Besides it’s just his first season…he will pick up..I do believe in him and Hakim…

    Reply

