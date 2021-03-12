Two in, two out: Man United have a radical plan to overhaul problem position this summer

On paper Man United have two top quality keepers in David de Gea and Dean Henderson, but there’s still no sign that either player has definitely nailed down the starting spot going forward.

The case with de Gea is especially curious because he would single-handedly keep them in games when they struggled after Alex Ferguson’s departure, but then he started to make costly mistakes as they returned to a point of challenging for trophies.

It’s clear that both keepers can’t stay on in the current situation for another season, but a report from Football Insider has indicated that there is a radical plan in mind.

The simple part is Sergio Romero leaving the club as he’s out of contract so that will take care of itself, but it’s now believed that the club are actively looking to offload de Gea this summer.

READ MORE: Wonderkid opens the door to Man United after release clause demand

His reported £350k per week wages are a major issue but it’s also unlikely that there will be a market for him this summer.

With those wage demands there will only be a select few clubs who can afford him, but his form has been sketchy and he won’t be an upgrade for elite clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG.

If United are successful in shifting both de Gea and Romero, it’s not actually clear if Henderson then becomes the automatic starter as it’s expected that two more senior keepers will arrive.

One will likely be the third choice so it will be an experienced back up who isn’t expected to trouble the first team, but the other will push for a starting role and that could also bring Henderson’s place into question.

It’s likely that the market for Henderson will be bigger than de Gea so he may be the more likely player to move on, but it certainly looks like the position will be shaken up this summer.