Versatile €15m rated Champions League star could be the perfect addition for Liverpool this summer

When you have an injury crisis that seriously affects your team’s performance then it’s easy to think that an overhaul is needed, but Liverpool’s defence just needs a bit of patience.

The whole team is suffering due to the uncertainty and change in the unit this season but you have to think there will be a return to normality next season.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue to look after the full back positions, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez should also be back in action by then.

You would like to think that the injuries this year were a freak occurrence so nothing that bad will happen again, while Fabinho is also an able deputy and Nat Phillips is starting to show some promise too.

Instead of overhauling the defensive unit it would make sense to add a bit more depth, so finding a capable defender who can fill in anywhere across the back line would be the perfect solution.

A report from Tuttomercato has indicated that former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba has caught Liverpool’s eye in recent months, and he should be available for a fee of €15m.

He played a key role for Porto as they knocked out Juventus in the Champions League this week so he’s shown he’s capable at the highest level, and he does have some Premier League experience too.

He won’t be expecting to start every game but his versatility means he’ll play often enough to keep him happy, and it would give the manager some peace of mind when it comes to options at the back too.

Obviously he’s not a big name who’s going to get the fans excited, but this season has proven why he would be a solid addition to this squad.