There’s no doubting the impact that Thomas Tuchel has had on his Chelsea side.

The German arrived at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea floundering, but has taken them on an epic unbeaten run which sees the west Londoners right back in the Champions League conversation.

Certain favourites of previous incumbent, Frank Lampard, have found it difficult to impress the new man in charge, but when Tuchel was asked if he would stand in the way of Christian Pulisic, should he decide to leave, his answer left the ball firmly in the player’s court.