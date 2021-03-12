It’s a fact of football managerial life that if you don’t get results, sooner or later the axe falls.

Although there may have been other factors involved, Chris Wilder can’t really have too many complaints about being relieved of his duties at Sheffield United.

He has done wonders for the Blades over the last few years but the wheels really fell off this season. It was more a question of when he was going to be sacked rather than if.

When Pep Guardiola was asked what he thought about the sacking, out of respect the Catalan preferred to say nothing other than wishing Wilder well.