Video: Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus shows his class with a lovely finish from the edge of the box

It’s still not clear if Gini Wijnaldum is actually going to move on from Liverpool this summer, but it makes sense for Jurgen Klopp to come up with a few options if it does happen.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has been mentioned as an option in recent weeks, while a recent report from Four Four Two indicated that he was keen to make the move.

He’s able to play in a deep lying role or further up the pitch so he’s a complete player, and he showed his goalscoring instincts tonight with a brilliant finish against Augsburg.

Pictures from beIN Sport