(Video) Solskjaer admits star could be recalled for Premier League clash vs West Ham

Speaking ahead of his side’s next Premier League clash against West Ham, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea could be recalled to his first-team plans.

De Gea was recently allowed personal leave to attend the birth of his daughter in Spain, prompting the Red Devils to promote back-up keeper Dean Henderson to a starting role.

However, despite Henderson being told to prepare to feature heavily throughout the month of March (as per MEN), Solskjaer may have changed his plans.

Whilst speaking in a recent press conference, when asked about De Gea’s availability, Solskjaer said: “David is back in Manchester, yeah.

“He’s quarantining or self-isolating. He’s just touch-and-go for Sunday [vs West Ham], I think.

“I can’t really know when he came back so I’m not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday that he arrived back in Manchester.”

