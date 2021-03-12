Menu

(Video) Solskjaer admits star could be recalled for Premier League clash vs West Ham

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Speaking ahead of his side’s next Premier League clash against West Ham, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea could be recalled to his first-team plans.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool star urges Reds to sign world-class striker

De Gea was recently allowed personal leave to attend the birth of his daughter in Spain, prompting the Red Devils to promote back-up keeper Dean Henderson to a starting role.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I’m a bit concerned’ – Tuchel not happy with the length of time it’s taking for Chelsea star Abraham’s injury to heal
Newcastle United dealt blow in pursuit of highly-rated Juventus youngster
(Video) Solskjaer reveals Man United have opened contract talks with fan-favourite

However, despite Henderson being told to prepare to feature heavily throughout the month of March (as per MEN), Solskjaer may have changed his plans.

Whilst speaking in a recent press conference, when asked about De Gea’s availability, Solskjaer said: “David is back in Manchester, yeah.

“He’s quarantining or self-isolating. He’s just touch-and-go for Sunday [vs West Ham], I think.

“I can’t really know when he came back so I’m not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday that he arrived back in Manchester.”

 

Pictures courtesy of UEFA2020 ©

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.