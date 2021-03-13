Menu

Arsenal linked with shock move to sign underperforming Chelsea winger

According to an eyebrow-raising report published by Todo Fichajes, who in truth are not the most reliable of sources, Arsenal are keen on Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was Chelsea’s best player after the Premier League restarted following the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic, firing Frank Lampard’s men into the top four and ensuring they would compete in the Champions League this time around.

However, the USA international struggled with a string of muscle injuries at the start of the new season and has never really got going. A reunion with old manager Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with at Borussia Dortmund, has also seen his opportunities to start league games limited.

It hasn’t really happened for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea.

Even so, you wouldn’t expect to see Chelsea give up on the young winger so soon into his time at Stamford Bridge, with the idea of selling him to a direct rival surely off the table.

Nonetheless, Todo Fichajes believe that Arsenal are keen on signing Pulisic. The Gunners have been notoriously penny-pinching in recent seasons, so it seems unlikely they’d be able to produce the necessary funds to sign him.

