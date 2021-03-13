Menu

‘Back four?’ – These Chelsea fans are confused by Tuchel’s line-up for Leeds test

Chelsea take on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side looking to make it 12 games unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel.

The German has revitalised the Blues ever since taking charge from Frank Lampard, and his enviable record stands up under scrutiny.

Thanks to a mixture of strong man-management and tactical nous, Tuchel has already got the west Londoners playing exactly as he’d like, and they sit comfortably in the top four at present.

Even those players that perhaps haven’t played as much under the new manager appear to have been keen to show him what they can do, given that he has promised to give everyone a chance if they prove their worth to him.

That seems to have rung true with his selection for Saturday, as both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been given the nod to start in what is an attacking lineup.

It’s a starting XI that has confused some Chelsea fans, however, given that it would appear to mean Tuchel has reverted to a back four.

