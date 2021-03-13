Menu

Barcelona identify PSG star as transfer target – with interest driven by newly-elected president Laporta

Joan Laporta has identified PSG midfielder Marco Verratti as someone who could strengthen Barcelona’s midfield this summer, according to Don Balon.

Verratti has been one of the best midfielders on the planet during his time at the Parc des Princes, but could be forgiven for seeking a new challenge before his peak years draw to a close.

At 28-years-old, he’s very much at the peak of his powers, with signing him likely to be an attractive proposition for plenty of Europe’s elite. When a few more seasons pass, that will no longer be the case.

If Don Balon’s information is correct, Verratti could be given an opportunity to depart this coming summer, with the report claiming that newly-elected Barca president Laporta is a fan, and would like to see the Italy international move to the Nou Camp.

PSG have no reason to sell, with Mauricio Pochettino surely unwilling to part with a key player like Verratti. For that reason, it’d take a serious amount of money to see him leave the Parc des Princes.

Do Barca have that sort of financial firepower?

