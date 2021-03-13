Menu

Brazilian legend now living out of a hotel after cashing in his chips and selling his £1.2m mansion

International Football
Posted by

Reaching the highest of highs as a footballer has its advantages, not least in a financial sense.

Some players, however, take the high life a little too literally.

Ronaldinho is a shining example of a huge talent that arguably wasted years of his career by being attracted to the bright lights and hangers on.

His fellow countryman, Adriano, can also be lumped into the same bracket with the Daily Star reporting his historical quotes of when he used to turn up to training drunk after long nights out.

Adriano is now living in the £10,000 per month presidential suite of the Grand Hyatt, Rio de Janeiro

Thankfully, it appears that his years of wild living and debauchery are over now that his career has finished and the Brazilian is enjoying a life of luxury.

After selling his £1.2m mansion, the Daily Star report that he is now renting the £10,000 per month presidential suite at the beachside Grand Hyatt hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

More Stories / Latest News
Worry for Real Madrid as Man United tipped to land highly-rated French midfielder
Man United want Haaland but risk losing marksman to Man City over pathetic reason
Man United growing increasingly frustrated with star striker

Complete with all of the trophies he’d won during his career, Adriano has made the hotel room a real home from home and finally appears to be relaxed, well and enjoying his retirement from the sport.

More Stories Adriano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.