Chelsea plan to sell these five players to raise £200m for Thomas Tuchel to spend this summer

There have been clear improvements at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over, but you can still see that the squad needs a few more players if they want to be be serious contenders for the Premier League and the Champions League.

Obviously Roman Abramovich is a seriously wealthy man and they’re well backed, but financial fair play is still a thing so they’ll need to sell some players to balance the books this summer.

A report from The Daily Star has indicated that Chelsea want to complete the squad with Gini Donnarumma, Erling Haaland and Kingsley Coman this summer, so the plan is to sell senior players to raise around €200m.

That could be easier said than done in the current market, and you would expect most of the money to be raised by selling Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

The other two players who are set to move on are said to be Kepa and Emerson, but their stock is pretty low just now and Chelsea clearly don’t see them as regular starters so it’s hard to see those two bringing in a lot of money.

If Tuchel can find a way to bring Donnarumma and Haaland to the club then it would be an instant game changer as long as they settle in quickly.

The goalkeeping position has been an issue for years and Edouard Mendy did play well today, but the AC Milan keeper is a world class option and he would be a regular starter for years.

The other problem comes at the other end of the park where chances are being wasted on a regular basis, so Haaland would bring a deadly presence in front of goal and transform their attacking fortunes.

There’s a lot of things that will need to happen for Chelsea to pull this off in the summer but it all makes sense on paper, so it will be fun to see who they actually manage to sign this summer.