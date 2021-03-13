Since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea, the west Londoners have been unbeatable and have looked decent in every game they’ve played.

Liverpool, by contrast, have been a shadow of their former selves under Jurgen Klopp.

The injuries that the latter has had to deal with would test the best managers in the business, so Klopp at least deserves plaudits for keeping his side competitive in some games.

Both ended up in the Premier League after stints at Borussia Dortmund, and one player who worked under them both at the Bundesliga outfit, Adrian Ramos, is firmly in the Tuchel camp when it comes to praising the relative merits of both men.

“It is part of football that you have a better connection with one coach than the other,” he said Sport BILD and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I’m not blaming Klopp, the season was very tough for him too. It’s about trust. And even though I learned a lot under Klopp, I only felt his trust at the beginning

“With Thomas, the fun and learning factor was much greater for me.

“He taught us to bring more control into our game, but still get in depth quickly with possession. I liked his philosophy.

“Thomas is obsessed with football and places extremely high demands on his players, especially in the tactical field. Anyone who does not meet these requirements has a problem.

“Then Thomas can get very loud very quickly and sometimes say things that hurt.”

With 10 games still to go in the season anything can happen, and if Liverpool are able to get any of their central defenders back, they certainly can’t be ruled out of a European placing.

The way he’s going at the moment, however, Tuchel is certainly the man of the hour.