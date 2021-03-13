Often termed ‘Le Sulk’ when he played on English shores during his career, Nicolas Anelka was, nonetheless, a success in most teams that he turned out for.

His often dour exterior off the pitch was in stark contrast with his eye for goal on it.

Give the Frenchman a chance and, when in his pomp, nine times out of 10 Anelka would bag a goal.

His reputation took a bit of a tumble after an incident when he celebrated a goal whilst playing for West Bromwich Albion, but by and large, the former striker has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the past few years.

He’ll now be thrust right back into it after Toulon rugby club owner, and comic book millionaire, Mourad Boudjellal, appointed him as the director of football for fourth tier French footballing outfit, Hyeres.

The Daily Mail report on how excited the locals are, given Boudjellal’s investment in Toulon, however, he has been quick to point out that the pair won’t be able to work miracles overnight.

If Anelka can help get Hyeres up to anywhere near the level at which he played, it’ll be another Boudjellal success story.