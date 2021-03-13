Menu

‘Doesn’t do enough, definitely luxury’ – These Chelsea fans slam star after difficult first-half against Leeds

Some Chelsea fans have voiced serious concerns on ‘luxury’ player Hakim Ziyech after the playmaker’s unconvincing first-half display against Leeds this afternoon.

The Blues held the lion’s share of the possession in a closely-contested opening 45 minutes in a clash that has seen both sides enjoy some chances.

Chelsea almost found themselves behind in the 14th minute after a shaky loss of possession from Andreas Christensen, but Edouard Mendy sprang into action to deny a tricky looping shot from Roberts.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have shown once again that they are always a threat on the break and capable of opening up teams in a few passes, which leaves Chelsea in trouble after failing to take chances.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have had a few opportunities, but have failed to real to stamp their authority on the fixture, leaving the free-flowing Leeds team with realistic hopes of securing an upset.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the opening period:

Some supporters have singled out the display of summer signing Hakim Ziyech after the mixed first-half, with the attacking midfielder making very little impact so far.

One Blues fan describe the star as a ‘luxury’ player, which may be true to a degree, whilst he’s struggled so far, it’s unquestionable that he boasts the technical quality to make game-changing passes.

Tuchel and the west London outfit’s fanbase will be hoping that the Moroccan can find a way to unlock that ability of his in the second-half, otherwise the Blues could effectively be carrying a player.

