Some Chelsea fans have voiced serious concerns on ‘luxury’ player Hakim Ziyech after the playmaker’s unconvincing first-half display against Leeds this afternoon.

The Blues held the lion’s share of the possession in a closely-contested opening 45 minutes in a clash that has seen both sides enjoy some chances.

Chelsea almost found themselves behind in the 14th minute after a shaky loss of possession from Andreas Christensen, but Edouard Mendy sprang into action to deny a tricky looping shot from Roberts.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have shown once again that they are always a threat on the break and capable of opening up teams in a few passes, which leaves Chelsea in trouble after failing to take chances.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have had a few opportunities, but have failed to real to stamp their authority on the fixture, leaving the free-flowing Leeds team with realistic hopes of securing an upset.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the opening period:

Ziyech is worse than I thought. Knew he wasn’t good but he’s actually been a downgrade on Willian — ?? (@O_H_99) March 13, 2021

Ziyech needs to get out of that game he’s just complicating things for kante and pulisic on that wing I don’t get him at all, just loosing the ball and he doesn’t help going back at all man can’t even tackle to save his life — Midey ?? (@mide_osholake) March 13, 2021

He’s been good but quite slow no passion — Made in lagos (@Roodie90) March 13, 2021

respect to chelsea for going for ziyech but he doesn’t do enough definitely luxury. the first mistake i think the coach tuchel has made in not playing werner this teams high line is made for him — Wayne Hyde (@WayneHyde1) March 13, 2021

I hate to say it but I just feel whenever Ziyech is on the pitch we just don’t play as good. I hope he comes through but I’m just not convinced — Mr SayItHowItIs (@MrSayItHowItIs) March 13, 2021

Pulisic made so many runs that were ignored. Just let him see more of the ball — Lightbulb? (@josezahirsha) March 13, 2021

Chilwell is afraid to have the ball at his feet. He missed so many crossing opportunities because he waits and waits and waits until Leeds are completely set — Cody ? (@schellc97) March 13, 2021

A draw won’t be acceptable. We need the 3 points today. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) March 13, 2021

Some supporters have singled out the display of summer signing Hakim Ziyech after the mixed first-half, with the attacking midfielder making very little impact so far.

One Blues fan describe the star as a ‘luxury’ player, which may be true to a degree, whilst he’s struggled so far, it’s unquestionable that he boasts the technical quality to make game-changing passes.

Tuchel and the west London outfit’s fanbase will be hoping that the Moroccan can find a way to unlock that ability of his in the second-half, otherwise the Blues could effectively be carrying a player.