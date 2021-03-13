Everton handed huge boost in pursuit of highly-rated full-back as Bayern Munich ruled out of running

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are rumoured to be leading the race to sign Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons, 21, joined Norwich in 2016 after departing Luton Town’s youth academy.

Since his arrival at the Canaries, the talented full-back has enjoyed an impressive rise.

Although currently plying his trade in the Championship, Aarons had a huge hand in seeing his side win promotion to the Premier League two seasons ago.

In light of the young English defender’s impressive form, Aarons has seen his name linked with a big move, including to the likes of Bayern Munich or Manchester United.

However, according to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk (as relayed by Sports Witness), it is Everton who are frontrunners to sign the 21-year-old.

Falk has claimed that Bayern Munich has ‘laughed’ at any previous suggestions they could be preparing to make a move for Aarons.

Norwich’s hierarchy are expected to allow their talented full-back to depart, but are rumoured to demand at least £35m for his services – A sum Bayern do not want to part with.

In response to Bayern seemingly ruling themselves out of the race, it is now Everton who are understood to ‘have a clear path’ with negotiations already underway.