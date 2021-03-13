Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has urged his old club side to ‘throw everything they have’ at Leicester City for centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Since joining Leicester City during last summer’s transfer window, the former Saint Etienne defender has been a huge hit.

After featuring in 25 matches, in all competitions, Fofana has been one of the Foxes’ standout performers.

Perhaps most impressive about Fofana’s form, is that not only is he a young player, he is also in his first season in the notoriously tough Premier League.

In light of the Frenchman’s dramatic rise in England’s top-flight, whilst speaking recently to Premier League productions, Hargreaves feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United should be giving serious consideration to Fofana.

“‘I’d love to see Manchester United get Fofana,” Hargreaves said (as quoted by Leicestershire Live). “He’s a Ferrari, honestly. I’d throw whatever they’ve got left in the bank to get him.

“He’s a fabulous player.”

United are well-documented to be in the market for a new defender and one player they could turn their attentions to, is Fofana.

However, given his age and the fact he only recently joined the Foxes less than 12-months ago, it’s hard to imagine the shrewd hierarchy at Leicester City will be willing to offload a potential star in the making – Especially to a club they continue to be in direct competition with, season after season.