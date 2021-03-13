Harry Maguire identifies which defender he wants Man United to sign

According to some odd claims from transfer journalist Duncan Castles, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly told his employers to sign Brighton defender Ben White.

United have been rumoured to be in the market for a new defender for quite some time.

Several top-flight centre-backs have been linked in recent times, including Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

It has been widely accepted that a new defender is among the Red Devils’ top priorities once the summer window opens.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is blessed with several first-team defenders, it is generally speculated that a new centre-back will be to partner Maguire, opposed to replacing him.

However, despite the long list of linked European defenders, according to journalist Castles, Maguire has informed the club’s hierarchy that he would prefer an English partner.

— Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) March 12, 2021

Castles claims that Maguire wants a partner alongside him who ‘understands English footballing culture’ and has reportedly recommended Brighton’s White as the ideal signing.