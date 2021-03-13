It’s like watching the most predictable soap opera, and something that we’ve seen time and time again.

Once Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League and collective ire turned to Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance, or lack thereof, it was only a matter of time before carefully leaked rumours about his future would make their way into the public domain.

Not even a week later, his agent, Jorge Mendes, is already hawking his client’s availability to interested parties, according to Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Tuttomercatoweb.

One of those is Real Madrid, but according to the report Los Blancos are not interested in a reunion with a player that walked out on them after the 2018 Champions League final victory.

It already appears as if the relationship between the side from Turin and their most expensively paid star is at breaking point.

If his mind is made up to go but Florentino Perez has slammed the Santiago Bernabeu door shut, you have to wonder what options Ronaldo has left.