“Hopefully” Jurgen Klopp hints at injury boost for Liverpool ahead of Wolves clash

Chelsea’s draw today is a boost for Liverpool in their hunt for Champions League football next season, but they really need to start putting a run of wins together.

We’ve reached that point in the season where the games run out quickly and big gaps can open up in the table, but a win over Wolves on Monday will put them back within five points.

That’s easier said than done as Wolves always have the counter attacking ability to exploit any defence, while Liverpool have been struggling to score goals so a win isn’t a given.

Klopp needs to find some way of getting his team to play like it’s the Champions League rather than the Premier League, and he confirmed today that there is some hope of Roberto Firmino returning for the game:

Jurgen Klopp offers some hope that Roberto Firmino will be fit for Liverpool to face Wolves on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Xwv5EuBbha — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2021

Klopp is well known for liking his players to have some training sessions behind them before returning from injury so it’s possible that the Brazilian will only make the bench if he is fit, but he’s still an important part of this team and it will be a boost if he can return.