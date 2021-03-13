How Man United’s interest in Serie A star could benefit Chelsea this summer

Every transfer tends to have a knock-on effect which allows various other moves to happen, but that’s also the reason for the transfer market slowing down in recent months.

There aren’t a lot of teams with money just now so that limits the big moves that get the market moving, so hopefully the outlook will be more positive this summer.

AC Milan have the perfect example in their loan deal for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori as a report from 90min indicated that Milan are desperate to keep him, but the finances are going to be an issue.

Ideally they need to sanction a big sale to raise those funds, and a report from Il Milanista via Goal has indicated that Man United could help them out.

It’s believed that United have an interest in AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, and his contract is set to expire in 2022 so this would be the ideal time for Milan to cash in.

On top of that they do look more solid when it’s Kjaer and Tomori in defence so it may even be in their best interests to let the captain move on, and it’s suggested that they will sanction Romagnoli’s sale to pay for Tomori.

It’s also confirmed that Chelsea want €28m to let their man go and Milan are hoping to reduce that asking price, but United paying a good amount for Romagnoli would certainly make that process easier.