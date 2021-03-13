Huge boost for Arsenal after team news revealed ahead of Spurs clash

This season has seen a more intensive schedule than usual, so a lot of teams are starting to see their squad being stretched to the limit.

Arsenal and Spurs both have a short turnaround for their game tomorrow after playing in the Europa League on Thursday, so it’s to be expected that both managers will look to rotate their starting XI a little bit to ensure there’s a freshness for the game.

That’s more difficult if you have various players who are struggling with injuries or fitness, so this update is terrific news for Arsenal tomorrow:

The Gunners have had a few issues over the past few weeks with Kieran Tierney being forced to miss some games and Thomas Partey has had a stop-start time since his move from Atletico, so this also indicates that they are over those worries and back to full fitness.

Arsenal have been playing well lately but individual mistakes are killing them at times, so it will be interesting to see who Arteta trusts for such a big game tomorrow.