“I really like Liverpool” Giant striker speaks out on Liverpool ambitions after impressive season

Football is a game that throws up numerous clichés, but this story sees a welcome return of the “come and get me plea” combined with the potential for a club to “sign someone who gives them a good plan B”.

Jurgen Klopp’s sides don’t tend to be overly direct with a target man up front, but that could change after a recent report from Goal indicated that Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is emerging as a potential transfer target this summer.

The Austrian striker stands at 6″7 and he’s had an impressive season with 12 goals in 23 games, while he’s only 23 so there’s still time for him to develop into a top-level striker.

At this point it seems the links are largely self-made through his own comments, but this makes it pretty clear that he would be up for move if the chance opened up:

“I feel completely at home at VfB, but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool. This club is simply special to me. When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win. That gripped me.

“The last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.”

In fairness if he’s going to games then it’s clear that he is a genuine fan of the club, but you also have to wonder if he’s a realistic target.

There is more to his game than just being a target man, but there may be parallels with Andy Carroll where he just didn’t fit in and nobody knew how to use him.

Admittedly Klopp is elite when it comes to putting his players in a system that gets the best out of them so perhaps he could turn him into a deadly Premier League striker, but this looks like wishful thinking for now.