“He’s on the wish-list” – Chelsea great Joe Cole provides transfer insight over dream Blues signing

Chelsea great Joe Cole has claimed that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is “on the wish-list” for the Blues in the summer, report the Express.

The Blues have made significant forward strides under Thomas Tuchel, but the bulk of them have been defensively, with their forward line still struggling to deliver – hence today’s 0-0 stalemate with Leeds United.

With Timo Werner and Kai Havertz unable to replicate their Bundesliga goal tallies in Chelsea shirts, Tuchel may have no choice but to look to the transfer market in the summer in search of a natural number nine.

The obvious choice, as it would be for every top club on the planet right now, is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who looks set to be the best striker of his generation.

If Joe Cole is to be believed, Chelsea are in the market for the Norway international, too. Speaking ahead of his former side’s draw with Leeds at Elland Road, he’s quoted by the Express, as was initially aired on BT Sport saying:

“They need one player for me, Haaland. He’s on the wish-list.

“He’s a No9. There’s so much in this squad, there’s quality in all areas, such a strong squad.

“You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No.9, that focal point and it will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly.”

It’s not exactly clear whether he’s saying this as a hopeful Chelsea fan, or whether he has the inside track on the club’s transfer dealings, but it’s intriguing nonetheless!