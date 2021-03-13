Although one should never discount an opponent in any game of football, Juventus were heavy favourites over Porto for their Champions League game in midweek.

More so when the Portuguese outfit were reduced to 10 men.

However, in a magnificent show of resolve and a real backs-against-the-wall performance, plus a late free-kick goal that owed more to Cristiano Ronaldo turning his back on the ball than anything else, the visitors to Turin knocked out the Italian giants.

Vice chairman, Pavel Nedved, was captured by the TV cameras at full-time aiming an angry kick into the hoardings, whilst another Juve legend, Alessio Tacchinardi, has directed his ire at Ronaldo.

“He (Ronaldo) was rested in last weekend’s game against Lazio, so what was he doing against Porto?” he said to TMW Radio, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Federico Chiesa went to talk on TV, but I would have expected Ronaldo to do so. He has to make an apology to the supporters.”

Given Ronaldo’s penchant for not reacting well to criticism, we can be assured that this won’t be the last we hear of the argument.

If previous outbursts against the player are anything to go by, then expect one of his sisters to post a social media post condemning Tacchinardi or something similar.

We’ve been down this road too many times before.