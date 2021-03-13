Juventus want striker on permanent deal amid reports Ronaldo is on way out

Italian side Juventus are planning a squad overhaul ahead of next season. According to reports, two players destined to make permanent moves are Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to recent reports, the Old Lady are hopeful they can make striker Morata’s loan deal permanent once the summer transfer window opens.

Morata, 28, is on-loan in Turin from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Since arriving at the Allianz Stadium, the 28-year-old has enjoyed one of his better spells.

After featuring in 32 matches, in all competitions, Morata has already racked up an impressive 27 direct goal contributions, including six goals in this season’s Champions League.

It has been Morata’s decent form which, according to AS, has prompted Juventus’ hierarchy to consider making his switch a permanent one.

The outlet also claims that Atletico Madrid would be prepared to part ways with their Spanish striker should a bid of at least €45m come in.

It has also been suggested that as the club looks to prepare for life after Ronaldo, Morata could be just one of several key changes.