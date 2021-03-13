Menu

“Let’s hold on a little” Barcelona hopes of signing world class striker dashed as he speaks out

Players are allowed to start talking to clubs as they enter the final six months of their contract, but it’s rare to see any confirmations until the season is over.

Sergio Aguero currently finds himself in that situation as his Man City contract is running down and it could be seen as a natural point for him to move on if he’s looking for one final big move.

A report from Goal has confirmed that there are heavy rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer, but it appears that Aguero wants to calm that talk for now.

He’s quoted as saying “They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca. Let’s hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with City.”

It would be a surprise if he said anything else at this point when there’s still a significant part of the season to be played, but it also makes sense to take some time and see what City have planned for next year.

It’s possible that they have other targets themselves and may decide to let him go, while nobody is going to commit to Barca just now when Lionel Messi’s future is up in the air as it could be a less attractive destination that usual.

It’s also worth pointing out that he’s always struggling with injuries so it could even be in City’s best interests to move on to a new striker, but don’t expect anything to be confirmed until the summer.

