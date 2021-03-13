Man United hope to solve two problems this summer with a raid on AC Milan

You always knew that Man United would be linked with a few AC Milan players if the Italians did well last week, and it’s not taken long for the rumours to filter through.

United have a few obvious needs going into the summer and a left sided centre back is one of them, so it does make sense to see a report from Il Milanista via Goal which links them with Alessio Romagnoli.

The 26 year old defender is vastly experienced and he’s the captain so he would bring some leadership to the side, but he has had his issues this season and there is a feeling that Milan are better with Tomori and Kjaer at the back.

The other link is to Gigi Donnarumma which would be a great move as he’s an elite keeper who’s set to be out of contract, but it would surely take David de Gea and Dean Henderson to move on before he would agree to move to Old Trafford.

The report does point to Milan’s desire to sign Tomori on a permanent basis from Chelsea so allowing Romagnoli to leave could raise the funds for that to happen, but it’s hard to say he would be the obvious solution to United’s defensive issues based on his form this year.

Donnarumma would be an obvious upgrade and neither Henderson or de Gea have done enough to properly nail down the number 1 role at this point, but his agent is Mino Raiola so that could be a tough one to get over the line.