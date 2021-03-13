Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal transfer plans and mentions potential timescale for rebuild

Arsenal fans will be fully aware that the club is a work in progress just now, but the eventual goal has to be challenging for the Premier League again and going deep in the Champions League.

The game has moved on since their period of dominance at the start of the century and they don’t have the financial muscle to just buy a team of megastars, so that does make Mikel Arteta’s job much more difficult.

One of the more preferable ways to build success would be with several young players coming through the academy and going on to become key players, but immediate success will come down to some outstanding moves in the transfer market.

It will take a combination of incredible scouting, excellent coaching and making the right call on when to buy and sell players, so it’s interesting to see what Arteta said about it in his press conference this evening:

Mikel Arteta spoke about the Arsenal rebuilding process and what needs to happen in the transfer market pic.twitter.com/FiMoyeNCA7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2021

Obviously he doesn’t give any exact timescales as that’s never going to help, but he does talk about what clubs have done in the last “five to ten years” to improve and grow and that probably gives you an idea that he thinks he will need a similar length of time to completely turn this around.

It’s certainly promising news when he talks about incoming transfers needing to add quality to the squad rather than just packing it with quantity, so at least there is a plan and there are reasons to be positive at the club just now.