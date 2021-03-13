It’s been a disaster of a season so far for Newcastle United and their manager Steve Bruce.

Notwithstanding having their training ground shut down for Covid-19 and games coming thick and fast in this atypical Premier League season, the plain fact of the matter is that the Magpies just haven’t been good enough in most games this season.

As always when a team is performing poorly, it’s the manager that receives the brunt of supporter ire.

On this occasion, Steve Bruce can’t really blame anyone other than himself given that a tactical decision made during the game against Aston Villa was a real head scratcher.

In trying to work an opening to get the game’s opening goal, FanSided report that both Dwight Gayle and Ryan Fraser were being looked to in order to create chances.

However, Gayle, a centre forward, was put out on the wing by Bruce, and Fraser, a winger, was put in the centre-forward position.

For a team that desperately needs to pull themselves away from the bottom of the table, making such decisions certainly isn’t going to help Newcastle’s cause.