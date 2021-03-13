Football pundit Paul Merson has torn into Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese manager’s recent comments over his side’s goalscoring tally.

Recently, Mourinho made reference to the amount of goals Spurs had scored, which have tipped the 100 mark.

In a sly swipe at rival fans as well as the media, Mourinho suggested his side’s three-figure goal tally ‘wasn’t bad for a negative team’.

In addition to the gaffer’s cheeky dig, he was also quick to stick the knife in arch-rivals Arsenal, who sit three spots below them in the Premier League table.

Whilst speaking in a press conference in the build-up to this weekend’s fierce North London Derby, Mourinho, when questioned about the side’s contrasting league position, said: “I look up, I don’t look down.

“If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us, I would look to them.

“But because we have seven points more than them I don’t look down, I look up.”

However, in response to the 58-year-old’s recent remarks, Merson wrote in his Daily Star column saying: “Jose Mourinho says scoring over 100 goals this season is not bad for a “negative team” like Tottenham. But who’s he trying to kid? Look at the quality of the teams they’ve played. Seriously.

“They scored five against Marine. Four against Wycombe. And then eight against a bog-average Wolfsberger team in the Europa League.

“Don’t forget the seven they scored against mighty Maccabi Haifa in the qualifying round as well. That’s 24 of their goals already. Come on. Be honest.”

Both Merson and Mourinho’s recent comments should set the tone for this weekend’s football action.

With both Arsenal and Spurs set to go head-to-head, which London side will reign supreme? – Let us know your predictions in the comments.