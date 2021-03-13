Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo drops a clear hint on his Juventus future with lengthy Instagram post

There’s always going to be a great deal of fall out when a huge team are knocked out of the Champions League in an unexpected manner, and Juventus have been going through that in the past few days.

There’s no shame in losing to Porto but it was a shock when you consider they were down to ten men, while you could see that Juve thought they had a real chance of glory this year so they have been hurt.

The natural reaction is to simply blow everything up and start again, but that’s started to settle down again in the past day or two.

There has been talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and what the future may hold for him, but he’s taken to Instagram to deliver a message and this is pretty obvious that he’s completely committed to the club: