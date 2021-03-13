Menu

Photo: Potential coup for Arsenal as talented former Chelsea youngster confirms he’s joining the Gunners

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

It generally takes a few years to find out if signing a youngster was worth it, but there’s a potential coup for Arsenal this evening after talented former Chelsea youngster Amani Richards confirmed that he’s going to join Arsenal:

He’s only 16 so there’s not a lot of information on him just now, but he’s an attacker who has been playing for Chelsea’s under 18 side recently so it’s clear that he’s a very talented kid who could have a big future in the game.

The report confirms that the initial plan at Arsenal is to integrate him into their U18 side as the next part of his development, so it will be interesting to follow his progress in the next few years to see how far he can go.

More Stories Amani Richards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.