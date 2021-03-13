Menu

(Photo) – Wilfried Zaha follows up on promise and doesn’t take a knee before Crystal Palace clash in stand against racism

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has delivered on his controversial promise on his full return from injury, as the English-Ivorian has decided against taking a knee before kick-off, standing instead.

Zaha shared that this was the stance he would take upon his return to action some time ago, this is the attacker’s first start back whilst he returned as a substitute in the defeat against Spurs.

The 28-year-old admitted that the gesture of taking a knee is one of many that he believes is ‘degrading’ in the fight against racism, adding that all of these ‘charades mean nothing’.

Zaha has now fulfilled his promise, with the forward standing before the clash against West Brom, becoming the first Premier League player ever to not take the knee since it was introduced.

Zaha has also shared another statement regarding the decision, reiterating that the racial abuse has continued since taking the knee became a ‘pre-match routine’.

This moment is bound to spark discussion, but Zaha has offered very valid reasoning for his decision and it must be respected from a man that has commented on the issues of racism for a very long time.

