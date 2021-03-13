Spurs ace admits Arsenal wonderkid Saka is underrated with ‘under the radar’ comment as Tottenham man comments on pair’s friendship

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has heaped praise on friend and Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka in a pre-match preview interview ahead of this weekend’s North London derby encounter.

Dier called the 19-year-old a ‘fantastic’ player, adding that the pair have spent a lot of time together whilst away with the England squad. Saka burst into the Three Lions’ scene last October.

The Spurs centre-back also believes that Saka has gone ‘under the radar’ this season, with regards to the attitudes, reaction and coverage to the winger’s performances compared to other English talents.

Saka enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season last time out and has since become a a key player for the Gunners, he’s scored six goals and created seven in 33 appearances so far this season.

Dier also added that Saka is a ‘fantastic guy’ as well, Arsenal have themselves a star player and respected one, in this latest glowing reference on the versatile ace’s character as well as ability.

?”I think he has gone a bit under the radar this season” Tottenham defender Eric Dier thinks that the form of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has gone under the radar this season compared to other English players pic.twitter.com/YVr2oOXo8V — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2021

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Bukayo now, in the international setup, I think he’s a fantastic player.”

“I think he’s gone a bit under the radar if anything in terms of what he’s done this season compared to other young English players.”

“He’s a fantastic guy as well. I enjoy spending time with him a lot when we’re with England. When we play, for me, all of that is irrelevant, I just want to win.”

With admissions like this ahead of a massive local rivalry is played out, it’s clear to see just how much the England squad has come together since Gareth Southgate was appointed as manager.

It’s nice to know that a senior pro in Dier spends time with some of the youngsters that have only recently become part of the Three Lions’ senior setup.