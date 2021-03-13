When Frank Lampard was appointed as manager at Chelsea, there was a real sense of it being a homecoming for the former Blues midfielder.

Back where he belongs and was most comfortable during his playing career.

However, despite a splurge in the transfer market of over £200m and the addition of a number of high-quality exponents, Lampard’s shortcomings were quickly uncovered.

Though the west Londoners could be a joy to watch at times, defensively they were awful.

By the time he was sacked by Roman Abramovich, even the most die-hard Chelsea fan would’ve admitted it was an experiment that just didn’t work.

Right man, wrong time.

His replacement, Thomas Tuchel, has, in the space of a dozen games, proven that the Chelsea board were absolutely right to dispense with Lampard when they did so.

He is yet to lose as manager and his incredible record in the hot-seat certainly stands up to scrutiny.