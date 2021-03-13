Video: Ex-Arsenal calamity Shkodran Mustafi justifies Gunners’ sale with dreadful own-goal against Wolfsburg

Former Arsenal calamity Shkodran Mustafi justified the Gunners’ decision to get rid in January by netting an own-goal against Schalke this afternoon.

Mustafi was supposed to be the answer to Arsenal’s defensive problems after signing for the club from Valencia, but the German World Cup winner only ever proved himself to be a complete and utter liability – all due respect.

If this evidence is anything to go by, Schalke are having the same problem when it comes to having Mustafi at the heart of their backline, with the 28-year-old scoring an own-goal this afternoon during a clash with Champions League chasing Wolfsburg.

Mustafi had clearly lost any sense of what was happening around him, deciding that heading it back towards the goalkeeper, before checking if he was even in position, was a good idea.

You can probably guess the outcome here, with Mustafi being left with egg on his face…

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

Great header from Mustafi. Keeper had no chance. pic.twitter.com/0gGf8ITHnX — JB™? (@gunnerpunner) March 13, 2021

