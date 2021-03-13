Menu

Video: Dortmund star Julian Brandt, linked with Arsenal, scores long-range knuckleball bullet vs Hertha

Reported Arsenal target Julian Brandt has scored a long-range strike for Borussia Dortmund this evening, with a little help from the goalkeeper.

Back in the January transfer window, The Athletic reported that Arsenal were considering a move for Julian Brandt in their quest to sign attacking reinforcements. With Martin Odegaard only on-loan and Willian’s form still patchy, you feel as though that will still be a priority for Mikel Arteta when the summer window draws near.

Dortmund have historically been a club who will sell for the right price, and you get the feeling they’d rather ship off a player like Brandt than Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho, all due respect to the German.

Arsenal, should they be legitimately interested, will have scouts keeping tabs on Brandt, and you get the impression they will have been impressed with what they’ve seen from him today.

Brandt’s long-range strike was Dortmund’s opening goal during their 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin this evening, and though the goalkeeping wasn’t the best, it was a great strike from the Arsenal target nonetheless.

