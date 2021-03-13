Video: Burnley star Dwight McNeil scores unbelievable goal at Everton to prove the Clarets can play the beautiful game

All due respect, we don’t oftentimes find ourselves talking about brilliant Burnley goals. This one, though, from Dwight McNeil, was one for the scrapbooks.

Burnley were already leading 1-0 at Goodison Park at this point in the game, a scoreline which will have raised a few eyebrows – certainly Carlo Ancelotti’s.

While Everton have got themselves back into the contest since, Dwight McNeil looked intent on extending the visitors’ advantage when he picked up the ball outside the Toffees penalty area.

McNeil showed brilliant dribbling skills by deceiving multiple Everton defenders before setting out his brilliant effort just outside the post, with it bending into the top corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is one of the best Burnley goals we’ve seen in the Premier League era. Regardless of what the score ends up being when the clock hits 90 minutes, this is a moment to remember for McNeil on a personal level…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport