Menu

Video: Burnley star Dwight McNeil scores unbelievable goal at Everton to prove the Clarets can play the beautiful game

Burnley FC Everton FC
Posted by

All due respect, we don’t oftentimes find ourselves talking about brilliant Burnley goals. This one, though, from Dwight McNeil, was one for the scrapbooks. 

Burnley were already leading 1-0 at Goodison Park at this point in the game, a scoreline which will have raised a few eyebrows – certainly Carlo Ancelotti’s.

While Everton have got themselves back into the contest since, Dwight McNeil looked intent on extending the visitors’ advantage when he picked up the ball outside the Toffees penalty area.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea boss Tuchel echoes Jack Grealish issue on Leeds United after Blues draw
PSG hatch plan to sign Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, three players set to be listed on the transfer market
Huge boost for Arsenal after team news revealed ahead of Spurs clash

McNeil showed brilliant dribbling skills by deceiving multiple Everton defenders before setting out his brilliant effort just outside the post, with it bending into the top corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is one of the best Burnley goals we’ve seen in the Premier League era. Regardless of what the score ends up being when the clock hits 90 minutes, this is a moment to remember for McNeil on a personal level…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories Dwight McNeil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.