Video: Calvo blows by Raphael Varane to score header against Real Madrid as Casemiro flops to floor in corner from Elche

In the 60th minute of today’s La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Elche, the side that came into today just outside of the relegation zone stunned Los Blancos to take the lead.

Tete Morente whipped a corner in from the right side, Madrid collapsed as show by Casemiro very literally as the defensive midfielder fell to the floor after a light push.

The ball whizzed across towards the far post, where Dani Calvo had blown by Raphael Varane before steering the ball into the top corner with a powerful header.

Varane simply couldn’t deal with the power and momentum from Calvo as his centre-back counterpart burst by to score.

Dani Calvo’s bullet header means Elche lead Real Madrid! ? That goal had been coming since the start of the second half ? pic.twitter.com/SjjJdMNkIo — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 13, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Max Sport.

Zinedine Zidane will be furious with senior players like Varane and Casemiro for their roles in this goal, a disastrous attempt at trying to defend a corner.