With any luck, by the start of the new season in late August, supporters will be allowed back into football stadiums en masse.

It’s been a very long year for everyone concerned, as Covid-19 has wrought havoc across the world.

The thought of finally being able to cheer on the team that you support will be a life saver for many.

However, Kick it Out have sounded a warning.

The organisation have raised concerns that the worst of human behaviour, that has been seen on social media over the past few months, could rear its ugly head inside stadiums.