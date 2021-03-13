Menu

Video: Concern at supporter behaviour when fans allowed back into stadiums

With any luck, by the start of the new season in late August, supporters will be allowed back into football stadiums en masse.

It’s been a very long year for everyone concerned, as Covid-19 has wrought havoc across the world.

The thought of finally being able to cheer on the team that you support will be a life saver for many.

However, Kick it Out have sounded a warning.

The organisation have raised concerns that the worst of human behaviour, that has been seen on social media over the past few months, could rear its ugly head inside stadiums.

