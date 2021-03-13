Video: Dortmund 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko scores brilliant solo goal to seal victory over Hertha

Youssoufa Moukoko, remember the name. The Borussia Dortmund 16-year-old netted a solo goal to seal the win vs Hertha Berlin this evening.

Dortmund, devoid of Erling Haaland’s customary hat-trick, led the contest by just a single goal, with Julian Brandt’s knuckleball strike having left the Hertha keeper bamboozled.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was introduced, as Dortmund strived to see out the victory, one which would help them close the gap on their fellow Champions League qualification competitors.

Not only did Moukoko, who once again, is only 16-years-old, help Dortmund over the line, but he gave them an almighty shove over it, scoring a 91st minute goal to allay any fears of dropped points.

Moukoko, bright and positive, showed great confidence by backing his ability to bypass the Hertha defence and fire home into the back of the net from an acute angle.

Borussia Dortmund just keen on unearthing gems, don’t they?