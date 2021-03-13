Menu

Video: Edouard Mendy makes brilliant fingertip save to stop Chelsea conceding after Christensen gives ball away in dangerous area

In the 14th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Leeds, Andreas Christensen sparked trouble by gifting the ball straight to danger man Raphinha with a wayward pass.

Raphinha drilled it into a surging Jack Harrison, who laid it off to Chelsea academy graduate Patrick Bamford. The striker exchanged passes with Tyler Roberts and a chance was sparked.

Roberts fired a looping shot towards the top corner from the left edge of the area, it looked like it was about to float in before Edouard Mendy came up with some heroics.

Mendy tipped the ball onto the bar with a magnificent fingertip save, the trouble was soon cleared.

It’s been a fairly free-flowing start to the game, Leeds may have capitulated against some of the big sides this season but they’ve proven that they’ve always got a real threat going forward.

