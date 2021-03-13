Video: John Stones continues unprecedented goal-scoring form to break deadlock for Man City at Fulham

Manchester City centre-back John Stones is having an unusually prolific season, and he’s popped up with another goal against Fulham tonight.

City, who are just six wins away from the Premier League title, were being frustrated by Fulham at Craven Cottage, with the relegation battlers hoping to take full advantage of Newcastle’s dropped points on Friday night.

However, while Scott Parker’s men battled well and hung onto their clean sheet for 47 minutes, their resolve was finally broken, with John Stones scoring his fourth Premier League goal of the season to break the deadlock.

Stones has proven himself to be effective with both his head and his feet, with the latter coming in handy here to divert the ball into the back of the net and ensure that Man City would be on course to victory at Craven Cottage.

There’s still work to do for Fulham if they want to stay in the Premier League…

