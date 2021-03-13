Video: Karim Benzema scores towering header for Real Madrid after Modric and Kroos combine with short corner against Elche

In the 72nd minute of today’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Elche, Los Blancos drew level just over 10 minutes after falling behind against the resilient relegation candidates.

With Madrid setting up for a corner from the left flank, Luka Modric darted across to the side, where Toni Kroos teed him the ball with a short set-piece routine.

Modric created some space from his man with some tidy dribbling before floating a ball into the box, Benzema towered over his opposing No.9 in Lucas Boye to head the ball into the back of the net.

It’s been a game that has been decided by corners so far then, with Elche’s goal coming in the same situation earlier.

Karim Benzema to the rescue! ? Real Madrid are back on level terms, but can they find a winner now? ? pic.twitter.com/f8sFB0BMxG — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 13, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Max Sport.

Benzema continues to come up with clutch contributions for Zinedine Zidane’s side, we can all dread to think how the side will manage to get on should the French-Algerian leave anytime soon.