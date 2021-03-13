Video: Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal “hurt” due to his record against Spurs

Obviously the main thing that a manager will be judged on is their overall results and their ability to take the club forward, but getting a result against your rivals is always going to go down well.

It’s still amazing to think that Arsenal were seen as actual relegation contenders at the end of last year but Mikel Arteta has turned them around, so the future is looking bright again.

What he hasn’t been able to do yet is get a win over Spurs, and you can see that he’s desperate to put that right tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta addresses his lack of success as an Arsenal manager against Spurs pic.twitter.com/9vYE7dCwVe — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2021

Obviously alarm bells would be ringing if he said anything different about the fixture, but the fans will be hoping that he gets his win tomorrow.

The season may not have gone to plan but it will certainly be remembered in a more favourable light if he can beat Spurs and continue his run in the Europa League.