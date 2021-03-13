Video: Tottenham prospect Troy Parrott rounds goalkeeper to score his first goal in professional football

Menu

Tottenham teenage prospect Troy Parrott netted his first senior goal for the club for loan side Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Parrott has been considered one of the most promising of the current crop of academy products. Unfortunately for him, he’s a striker, and with Harry Kane leading the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you wonder when his chance will come to prove his worth in the starting line.

Nonetheless, all the 19-years-old, who has already made his Republic of Ireland debut, can do is score goals and continue to develop as a player. It’s for that reason he joined Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, and at his tenth attempt, he’s bagged his first goal as a professional.

It came with an element of luck, with a major defensive collapse essentially gifting Parrott the opportunity, but he kept a cool head, rounded the goalkeeper and found the empty net.

A moment that he’ll never forget!


Pictures courtesy of iFollow

