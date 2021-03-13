West Ham scouting three highly-rated Slavia Prague players following Tomas Soucek success

West Ham United are reportedly scouting as many as three more Slavia Prague players following Tomas Soucek’s seamless transition to life in the Premier League.

It has been claimed by West Ham focused outlet Claret and Hugh that the Hammers’ recruitment team are hoping to continue their strong relationship with Czech side Slavia Prague.

Following the successful transfer of midfielder Tomas Soucek just over 12-months ago, the Hammers are believed to be trying to replicate their recent recruitment policy.

Soucek, 26, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers.

Despite playing in a midfield role, after featuring in 43 matches, in all competitions, the commanding Czech international has already netted 11 times.

In light of Soucek’s impressive transition to England’s top-flight, it has been reported that the Londoner’s scouting department is busy looking at three other players.

C&H claim that goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar and attacking duo Abdallah Sima and Jan Kuchta and are all on the Hammers’ radar amid a possible summer transfer raid.