Worry for Real Madrid as Man United tipped to land highly-rated French midfielder

According to reports, Manchester United could steal the lead on Real Madrid in the race to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

READ MORE: Man United want Haaland but risk losing marksman to Man City over pathetic reason

Camavinga, 18, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most highly-rated midfielders.

After bursting onto the scene, both domestically and internationally, in the last 12-months, Camavinga has seen his stock dramatically rise.

Despite being one of his side’s most called upon players, the talented midfielder is expected to leave Rennes once the summer transfer window opens.

Although the teenager has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to a recent report from AS, the Premier League could be where Camavinga ends up playing next.

AS claims that due to how badly Los Blancos’ finances have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it could be either United or Chelsea who are better positioned to land the teenager.

The player himself is rumoured to be desperate to secure Champions Leauge football and ‘the Premier League is strongly testing the situation for next summer’.